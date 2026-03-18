Dean Henderson Injury: Still dealing with illness

Henderson (illness) is out for Thursday's match against Larnaca, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Dean Henderson, unfortunately, not. He is still unwell. So we've decided he will stay in London."

Henderson is still not going to be with his club after he was dealt an illness, with the goalie still unable to recover fitness. Unfortunately for the club, they are without their starting keeper, who has no signs of a return yet, staying back in London and is likely to be questionable for Saturday's match against Manchester City as well. Walter Benitez will be set to start in net for a second straight game, making his debut for the club in league action over the weekend.