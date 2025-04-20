Dean Henderson News: 10th clean sheet in draw

Henderson registered four saves and allowed no goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Henderson put in a solid shift Saturday producing four saves and delivering a clean sheet. It had been five matches since his last shut out, but with 10 this season he is currently third best keeper in the EPL. He will be challenged to keep the ball out of the net in Palace's next against Arsenal, the Gunners have found the net in each of their last nine matches.