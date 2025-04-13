Dean Henderson News: Allows five against City
Henderson had three saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-2 loss against Manchester City.
Henderson has a rough day against City, with the keeper making three saves but still allowing five goals in the defeat. This makes it three straight games without a clean sheet for the goalie, remaining at nine in 31 appearances this campaign. He will have another tough match Wednesday when facing Newcastle.
