Dean Henderson News: Allows three

Henderson made no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Henderson faced three shots on goal during Saturday's loss and failed to stop any of them. The goalkeeper failed to do much to slow down the Liverpool attack and just couldn't stop three excellent finishes. The team in front of him actually supported him well, limiting Liverpool's attack, but Henderson couldn't keep up his part of the bargain and stop those limited chances.