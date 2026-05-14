Dean Henderson News: Allows three against City
Henderson registered one save and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.
Henderson had a rough match against City as he found his team defending most of the match, allowing three goals while recording one save. This is the fourth straight outing in league play without a clean sheet for the goalie, remaining at 11 this season. He will have a rough schedule to end the season, facing Igor Thiago and Brentford before Arsenal on the final day of the season.
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