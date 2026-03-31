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Dean Henderson News: Available again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Henderson (illness) was among the substitutes during Tuesday's international matchup between England and Japan after regaining full health.

Henderson was forced to miss just one game due to the ailment, and he should be expected to regain a starting spot over Walter Benitez for his club's upcoming meeting with Newcastle. Henderson was very busy over his most recent Premier League appearances, averaging 3.8 saves per game in 2026 while earning three clean sheets over 11 matches in that span.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
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