Dean Henderson News: Concedes once Thursday
Henderson made three saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Henderson conceded a goal to Dominic Solanke in the 34th minute Thursday, but a Micky van de Ven straight red card just four minutes later gave Henderson an easy rest of the match. He finished the contest with three saves, bringing him up to 19 over his last three starts. He faces another favorable matchup Sunday versus Leeds, a side which has scored 37 goals through 29 matches this season.
