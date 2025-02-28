Dean Henderson News: Concedes one against Villa

Henderson registered one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Henderson didn't have much to do in Tuesday's win over Villa, only making one save while allowing a goal. This comes after a clean sheet in his last contest, allowing three goals over his past three appearances. He will look to pick up his ninth clean sheet of the season in his next outing, having a decent chance when facing Ipswich on March. 8.