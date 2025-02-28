Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dean Henderson headshot

Dean Henderson News: Concedes one against Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Henderson registered one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Henderson didn't have much to do in Tuesday's win over Villa, only making one save while allowing a goal. This comes after a clean sheet in his last contest, allowing three goals over his past three appearances. He will look to pick up his ninth clean sheet of the season in his next outing, having a decent chance when facing Ipswich on March. 8.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now