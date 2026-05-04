Dean Henderson News: Concedes three against Cherries
Henderson had three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth.
Henderson was not in for a good day Sunday, as the goalie would allow three goals while making the same amount of saves. This gives the keeper a second straight outing without a clean sheet, remaining at 11 in 33 appearances this season. He will now face Everton next on May 10, a decent chance to get his 12th clean sheet.
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