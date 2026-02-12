Dean Henderson headshot

Dean Henderson News: Concedes three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Henderson recorded one save and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Burnley.

Henderson made just one save and conceded three goals in Wednesday's loss to Burnley. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, recording just two clean sheets over his last 12 appearances while making 34 saves and allowing 21 goals during that span. He will look to bounce back in the upcoming Premier League match at home against Wolves.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
