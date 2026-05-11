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Dean Henderson News: Concedes twice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Henderson recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Henderson conceded multiple goals in his third consecutive match Sunday, though this time his side was able to nick a draw. He also made five saves in the contest, tied for his third most this season. He faces a very difficult match Wednesday at Manchester City, a side which has scored 72 goals through 35 matches this season.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
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