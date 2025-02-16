Dean Henderson News: Concedes two in defeat

Henderson had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Everton.

Henderson conceded two goals for the second time in the last three Premier League games. The goalkeeper had been in good form with three clean sheets in the previous four games, making 10 saves during that stretch. Despite registering four saves on Saturday for the third time in the last five games, he couldn't help his team secure a point or a clean sheet. He will look to earn another clean sheet against Fulham away from home on Saturday.