Dean Henderson News: Easy clean sheet
Henderson registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Fulham.
For the second time in Crystal Palace's last five games, Henderson logged a no-save clean sheet. Despite barely averaging two saves across the five-game span, he has three clean sheets, showing how effective Crystal Palace's defense has been recently. Up next for Palace is a home game Tuesday against Aston Villa.
