Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dean Henderson headshot

Dean Henderson News: Easy clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Henderson registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Fulham.

For the second time in Crystal Palace's last five games, Henderson logged a no-save clean sheet. Despite barely averaging two saves across the five-game span, he has three clean sheets, showing how effective Crystal Palace's defense has been recently. Up next for Palace is a home game Tuesday against Aston Villa.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now