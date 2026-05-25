Dean Henderson News: Five saves in last league game

Henderson registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Henderson came up with four saves in Sunday's 2-1 season finale loss at home to Arsenal, including a point-blank denial on Eberechi Eze's last-second effort that kept his former teammate off the scoresheet just before the title celebrations kicked off. He was beaten by Gabriel Jesus on a near-post finish in the 42nd minute and had no shot at stopping Noni Madueke's volley early in the second half, with neither goal falling on him. Henderson wraps the campaign with 37 Premier League starts, 11 clean sheets, and a career-high 106 saves, and now shifts focus to the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27 in Basel before linking up with England for the 2026 World Cup.