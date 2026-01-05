Henderson produced a string of saves to keep the match scoreless deep into the second half, including strong work on Lewis Hall's corner and Fabian Schar's close range header in the 17th minute. He also pushed away Lewis Hall's long range effort just before the break and cleared a dangerous delivery from another corner early in the second half. He was then beaten twice after the interval, marking the first time he had conceded more than once in the last three games. Henderson made five saves in the match, tying his season high in the Premier League. The goalkeeper will look to build on that performance against Aston Villa on Wednesday.