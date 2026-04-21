Dean Henderson News: Keeps clean sheet Monday
Henderson registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 0-0 draw versus West Ham United.
Henderson kept his 11th clean sheet of the season Monday, his first since Feb. 22. He only needed to make three saves to keep West Ham scoreless, a credit to his defense. He faces a more difficult matchup Saturday at Liverpool, a side which has scored 54 goals through 33 matches this season.
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