Dean Henderson News: Logs save, concedes goal

Henderson had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Southampton.

Paul Onuachu got two shots on goal. Henderson saved one of them, but he did not save the other. The goalkeeper will look to bounce back during Crystal Palace's next game, currently scheduled for Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion. Since the dawn of the new year, Henderson has logged 23 saves and five clean sheets in 10 appearances.