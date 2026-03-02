Dean Henderson headshot

Dean Henderson News: Nine saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Henderson recorded nine saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Henderson stopped nine of the 11 shots he faced during Sunday's clash and it still wasn't enough to earn the draw. The goalkeeper was truly brilliant throughout the match, but he just didn't get the goal support he needed from the team in front of him. Henderson will hope to build on this excellent showing moving forward.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
