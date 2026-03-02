Dean Henderson News: Nine saves in loss

Henderson recorded nine saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Henderson stopped nine of the 11 shots he faced during Sunday's clash and it still wasn't enough to earn the draw. The goalkeeper was truly brilliant throughout the match, but he just didn't get the goal support he needed from the team in front of him. Henderson will hope to build on this excellent showing moving forward.