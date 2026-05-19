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Dean Henderson News: One save in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Henderson had one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Henderson made one save in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Brentford but was beaten twice by Dango Ouattara, first on a deflected header right before halftime and then on an 88th-minute headed equalizer off Sepp van den Berg's flick from Michael Kayode's long throw. He was largely in control for most of the match before the late collapse, with Crystal Palace dictating big stretches of play. Henderson will now look to bounce back and finish strong in Sunday's season finale against Arsenal.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
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