Dean Henderson News: Penalty save highlights clean sheet

Henderson starred in goal with a season-best seven saves to claim his 10th clean sheet, including a key penalty denial against Tolu Arokodare. He handled heavy pressure in the first half with five saves before the contest shifted after the opposition were reduced to 10 men around the hour. A tougher challenge comes Sunday against in-form Manchester United.