Dean Henderson headshot

Dean Henderson News: Penalty save highlights clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Henderson registered seven saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Henderson starred in goal with a season-best seven saves to claim his 10th clean sheet, including a key penalty denial against Tolu Arokodare. He handled heavy pressure in the first half with five saves before the contest shifted after the opposition were reduced to 10 men around the hour. A tougher challenge comes Sunday against in-form Manchester United.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
