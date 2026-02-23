Dean Henderson News: Penalty save highlights clean sheet
Henderson registered seven saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.
Henderson starred in goal with a season-best seven saves to claim his 10th clean sheet, including a key penalty denial against Tolu Arokodare. He handled heavy pressure in the first half with five saves before the contest shifted after the opposition were reduced to 10 men around the hour. A tougher challenge comes Sunday against in-form Manchester United.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Henderson See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1112 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Henderson See More