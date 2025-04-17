Dean Henderson News: Rough outing against Magpies

Henderson made three saves and allowed five goals in Wednesday's 5-0 loss against Newcastle United.

Henderson was far from his best Wednesday as he was left out to dry against the Magpies, allowing five goals on three saves, with one of the goals being an own-goal by a teammate. This now makes it two straight matches with five goals conceded for the goalie. He will look to get back on track next outing, as he is only one off of double-digit clean sheets.