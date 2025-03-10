Dean Henderson News: Seven saves en route to clean sheet

Henderson recorded seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town.

Henderson parried away each of Ipswich Town's seven shots on target Saturday to lift Crystal Palace to a 1-0 victory. The performance marked the English-international's ninth clean sheet of the Premier League campaign, tying him for the third-most in the league. Henderson will look to reach double-digit clean sheets in a single Premier League season for the first time since the 2019/2020 season on April 2nd when Palace travel to take-on bottom of the table Southampton.