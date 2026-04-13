Dean Henderson headshot

Dean Henderson News: Two saves for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Henderson had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Henderson stopped two of the three shots he faced during Sunday's win. The goalkeeper did well but couldn't quite keep the clean sheet as Will Osula beat him once. Henderson was good for the most part and will hope to build on this showing in the coming weeks in some tough clashes against strong attacking teams.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Henderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Henderson See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
38 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
42 days ago