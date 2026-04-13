Dean Henderson News: Two saves for win
Henderson had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Newcastle United.
Henderson stopped two of the three shots he faced during Sunday's win. The goalkeeper did well but couldn't quite keep the clean sheet as Will Osula beat him once. Henderson was good for the most part and will hope to build on this showing in the coming weeks in some tough clashes against strong attacking teams.
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