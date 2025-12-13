Huijsen missed the last five games due to muscle overload but seems to have fully recovered from his issues since he was spotted training on Saturday with the squad and will be back available for Sunday's clash against Alaves after making the squad list. This is a very good development for Real Madrid given the numerous absences in the backline due to suspensions or injuries. Huijsen has been an undisputed starter in the central defense when fit and available and should claim back that role now that he is back.