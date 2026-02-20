Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen Injury: Diagnosed with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Huijsen will be out for the time being after sustaining a thigh injury in training Friday.

Huijsen didn't train Friday, and further tests diagnosed him with an injury. He's expected to miss a few games, meaning Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio are likely to play at center-back going forward.

Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
