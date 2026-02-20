Dean Huijsen Injury: Doesn't train Friday

Huijsen didn't train Friday due to a muscular injury and is not expected to be available for Saturday's game against Osasuna, according to Ruben Martin of Diario AS.

Huijsen is dealing with a thigh problem, and while further tests wil be needed to determine the severity of the injury, all signs point to him not being available for Saturday's contest. If that's the case, Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio could start at center-back against Osasuna.