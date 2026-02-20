Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen Injury: Doesn't train Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Huijsen didn't train Friday due to a muscular injury and is not expected to be available for Saturday's game against Osasuna, according to Ruben Martin of Diario AS.

Huijsen is dealing with a thigh problem, and while further tests wil be needed to determine the severity of the injury, all signs point to him not being available for Saturday's contest. If that's the case, Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio could start at center-back against Osasuna.

Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Huijsen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Huijsen See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
73 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
122 days ago
FPL Tips GW6: Best Wildcard Differentials to Consider
SOC
FPL Tips GW6: Best Wildcard Differentials to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
148 days ago
How to Play Football.Fun
SOC
How to Play Football.Fun
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
185 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Review: Gameweek 1 Results & Statistics
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Review: Gameweek 1 Results & Statistics
Author Image
Jonny Black
185 days ago