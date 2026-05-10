Dean Huijsen Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Huijsen was a late scratch from the starting XI Sunday against Barcelona due to an apparent injury.

Huijsen was dropped from the starting XI following warmups Sunday, as the defender appears to have suffered an injury in the build-up. This leaves the club with Raul Asencio starting, a typical switch for the club. This should have minor implications on the remainder of the season for Real Madrid, but may be something to watch for the Spanish National Team if the injury is even close to serious.