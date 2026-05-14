Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen Injury: Out against Oviedo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Huijsen (illness) was not included in the squad for Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to the club.

Huijsen's absence confirms the viral infection has not cleared in time despite returning to training earlier in the week. Raul Asencio is expected to continue filling in at center-back, with no return timeline provided beyond Thursday's fixture.

Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
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