Dean Huijsen Injury: Out against Oviedo
Huijsen (illness) was not included in the squad for Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to the club.
Huijsen's absence confirms the viral infection has not cleared in time despite returning to training earlier in the week. Raul Asencio is expected to continue filling in at center-back, with no return timeline provided beyond Thursday's fixture.
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