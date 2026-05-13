Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen Injury: Returns to training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Huijsen (illness) rejoined the squad in training after recovering from a viral infection and could be an option for Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to the club.

Huijsen had been a late scratch from the starting XI for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona after feeling weak and faint during warmups, making his return to the training pitch an encouraging development. The defender's availability for Thursday will depend on how he responds to the session, with Raul Asencio having filled in during his absence. Getting Huijsen back in contention for the final fixtures of the season would give coach Alvaro Arbeloa additional options in the defensive unit as Real Madrid close out the campaign.

Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
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