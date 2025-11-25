Huijsen did not train Tuesday morning due to an undisclosed issue that needs to be assessed and is significant enough to rule him out for Wednesday's clash against Olympiakos in the Champions League. This is a blow for Real Madrid since he is an undisputed starter in central defense for the club and his absence will force a change in the backline, with Aurelien Tchouameni as the main option to replace him, altough Ferland Mendy could also be a surprise starter since he was tested as a center-back in recent weeks by coach Xabi Alonso.