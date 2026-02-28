Dean Huijsen Injury: Trains with team Saturday
Huijsen (thigh) was spotted back in team training Saturday and could be an option for Monday's clash against Getafe, according to Madrid Xtra.
Huijsen picked up a thigh issue in training at the end of last week, but the center-back was back out with the squad Saturday, signaling the setback was minor. He now has two full days to ramp back up before Monday's showdown with Getafe and remains in the mix to suit up. That said, if he's not fully cleared, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni or Alvaro Carreras are lined up as options to slide into the left center-back role for the Merengues.
