Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen Injury: Trains with team Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:04am

Huijsen (thigh) was spotted back in team training Saturday and could be an option for Monday's clash against Getafe, according to Madrid Xtra.

Huijsen picked up a thigh issue in training at the end of last week, but the center-back was back out with the squad Saturday, signaling the setback was minor. He now has two full days to ramp back up before Monday's showdown with Getafe and remains in the mix to suit up. That said, if he's not fully cleared, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni or Alvaro Carreras are lined up as options to slide into the left center-back role for the Merengues.

Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Huijsen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Huijsen See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
81 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
130 days ago
FPL Tips GW6: Best Wildcard Differentials to Consider
SOC
FPL Tips GW6: Best Wildcard Differentials to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
156 days ago
How to Play Football.Fun
SOC
How to Play Football.Fun
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
193 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Review: Gameweek 1 Results & Statistics
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Review: Gameweek 1 Results & Statistics
Author Image
Jonny Black
193 days ago