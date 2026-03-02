Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen News: Accumulates five yellow cards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 2:42pm

Huijsen will be suspended for the next league matchup against Celta Vigo after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season Monday versus Getafe.

Huijsen came off the bench in his comeback from a thigh injury, only to earn a one-game ban due to the card accumulation. The defender will aim to return on March 11 in UCL action against Machester City. Until then, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will be the likeliest center-back starters with Raul Asencio (neck) and Eder Militao (hamstring) still dealing with injuries.

Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Huijsen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Huijsen See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
83 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
132 days ago
FPL Tips GW6: Best Wildcard Differentials to Consider
SOC
FPL Tips GW6: Best Wildcard Differentials to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
158 days ago
How to Play Football.Fun
SOC
How to Play Football.Fun
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
195 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Review: Gameweek 1 Results & Statistics
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Review: Gameweek 1 Results & Statistics
Author Image
Jonny Black
195 days ago