Dean Huijsen News: Accumulates five yellow cards
Huijsen will be suspended for the next league matchup against Celta Vigo after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season Monday versus Getafe.
Huijsen came off the bench in his comeback from a thigh injury, only to earn a one-game ban due to the card accumulation. The defender will aim to return on March 11 in UCL action against Machester City. Until then, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will be the likeliest center-back starters with Raul Asencio (neck) and Eder Militao (hamstring) still dealing with injuries.
