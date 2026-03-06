Dean Huijsen News: Available to return

Huijsen has served his card accumulation ban against Celta Vigo and could play again in upcoming fixtures.

Huijsen should have a decent chance to start in at least one of next week's clashes against Manchester City and Elche in Champions League and La Liga action, respectively, challenging Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger at center-back. The former Bournemouth man has been limited due to injuries and suspension lately, but he should eventually be reliable for his averages of 4.4 clearances and 1.3 tackles per contest.