Dean Huijsen News: Clears illness

Huijsen (illness) returned to full team training and is an option for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, according to the club.

Huijsen had been left out of Thursday's squad against Real Oviedo after his viral infection failed to clear in time, but his swift return to collective sessions is a clean bill of health heading into the final fixture of Real Madrid's season. The young center-back should push to regain his spot in the defensive lineup against Sevilla, with Raul Asencio having covered in his absence during the Oviedo fixture.