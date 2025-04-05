Dean Huijsen News: First assist in draw

Huijsen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (not accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus West Ham United.

Hiujsen continued his strong form Saturday, being assertive in both defensive duties and playmaking. He executed six clearances, two tackles and an interception. In midfield he engaged in 13 duels (winning nine) and executed 13 long balls (seven accurately). One of these crosses provided the assist for Bournemouth's second goal completed by Evanilson. The 19-year-old has contributed to five clean sheets, netted twice and this was his first assist from 25 appearances (20 starts).