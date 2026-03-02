Dean Huijsen News: Fit for bench
Huijsen (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Geatfe.
Huijsen is back with his team this week after training earlier, making the bench for Monday's contest. The defender is a clear starter when fit and should return to that role in the place of David Alaba, likely being eased in from the bench Monday to secure his fitness, especially when facing a weaker team.
