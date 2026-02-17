Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen News: Outstanding performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Huijsen had one cross (zero accurate) and five tackles in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Benfica.

Huijsen finished with excellent defensive numbers, including a clean sheet and team-high figures of nine clearances and eight duels won, in the midweek trip. The central man has now made eight straight starts considering both league and European play, and he has exceeded 40 accurate passes every time while racking up multiple clearances and tackles in seven and four of those outings, respectively. In addition, he produced an assist on Feb. 8, although he's rarely involved in offensive actions.

Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
