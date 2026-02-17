Dean Huijsen News: Outstanding performance in win
Huijsen had one cross (zero accurate) and five tackles in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Benfica.
Huijsen finished with excellent defensive numbers, including a clean sheet and team-high figures of nine clearances and eight duels won, in the midweek trip. The central man has now made eight straight starts considering both league and European play, and he has exceeded 40 accurate passes every time while racking up multiple clearances and tackles in seven and four of those outings, respectively. In addition, he produced an assist on Feb. 8, although he's rarely involved in offensive actions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Huijsen See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction70 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction119 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Tips GW6: Best Wildcard Differentials to Consider145 days ago
-
Football.Fun
How to Play Football.Fun182 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Fantasy Premier League Review: Gameweek 1 Results & Statistics182 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Huijsen See More