Dean Huijsen News: Scores goal
Huijsen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Elche.
Huijsen recorded a goal from center back on Saturday, adding on with a block shot and four clearances. This was his first league start since Feb 14, recording 11 tackles won, 11 blocked shots while keeping seven clean sheets in 20 appearance.
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