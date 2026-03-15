Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Huijsen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Elche.

Huijsen recorded a goal from center back on Saturday, adding on with a block shot and four clearances. This was his first league start since Feb 14, recording 11 tackles won, 11 blocked shots while keeping seven clean sheets in 20 appearance.

Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
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