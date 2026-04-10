Deandre Kerr Injury: Late call for Saturday

Kerr is questionable for Saturday's match against Cincinnati due to injury, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Kerr appears to have suffered an injury this week, as the forward will now be a late call due to an undisclosed issue. With the forward starting in his past two appearances, this will be something to monitor, potentially forcing a change. If this is the case, Derrick Etienne is a likely replacement.