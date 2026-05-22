Deandre Kerr Injury: Moves to questionable

Kerr (thigh) is listed as questionable moving forward, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Kerr has also improved from out to questionable this matchday, joining Corbeanu and Sargent in a group of Toronto attackers getting closer to a return. He's a wide attacker who can produce in fantasy when getting regular minutes, and his potential return would help Toronto's severely depleted forward options. He was serving in more of a rotational role before his injury.