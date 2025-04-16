Fantasy Soccer
Deandre Kerr Injury: "Not close" to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Kerr (ankle) is "not close" to a return from his injury, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Kerr is looking at a longer absence from his injury, with the forward already missing two matches but still not close to a return. This is tough for the forward, as he had seen two starts in three appearances before the injury. He will hope to train soon, likely not returning until May.

