Deandre Kerr Injury: "Not close" to return
Kerr (ankle) is "not close" to a return from his injury, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Kerr is looking at a longer absence from his injury, with the forward already missing two matches but still not close to a return. This is tough for the forward, as he had seen two starts in three appearances before the injury. He will hope to train soon, likely not returning until May.
