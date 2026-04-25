Deandre Kerr Injury: Out against Atlanta

Kerr (groin) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Atlanta.

Kerr has been unable to shake the groin issue that had seen him carry a questionable tag from last week despite appearing on the bench, with the problem failing to settle sufficiently during the week to earn him a place in the squad. His absence is a notable blow for Toronto given the number of players already unavailable, with his wide attacking role set to be filled elsewhere despite his limited goal contribution count of zero across five appearances this season. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes the groin issue does not linger further into the campaign.