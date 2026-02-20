Deandre Kerr Injury: Out with adductor injury

Kerr is out with an adductor injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Kerr is not with the club to start the season, as the forward has been dealt an injury. With the forward expected to see some starting time, this is a tough loss, recording four goals last season in 20 appearances. With Theo Coreanu (knee) also out, the club will likely turn to Derrick Etienne or Daniel Salloi to start.