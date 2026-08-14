Deandre Kerr Injury: Out with lower body injury

Kerr is not available for the time being due to a lower body problem, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Kerr is a usual substitute behind Theo Corbeanu on the right wing and Josh Sargent in the No. 9 spot, with the 23-year-old racking up nine shots, eight crosses (four accurate) and four chances created, but failing to score or assist across 10 MLS appearances in 2026. While his injury is a concern given the team's lack of depth, it won't alter the starting lineup significantly in upcoming games. There's no official timeline for his return to action, which will likely depend on his progress in the next few weeks.