Deandre Kerr Injury: Questionable with groin concern

Kerr is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Atlanta with a groin injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Kerr has carried this questionable tag from last week despite appearing on the bench, suggesting the groin issue hasn't settled during the week. He's a wide attacker who can produce in fantasy when getting regular minutes, and with so many other Toronto players unavailable, his role could be significant if he's cleared. He has started in three of his five appearances this season, although still without a goal contribution.