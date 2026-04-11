Deandre Kerr headshot

Deandre Kerr Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Kerr (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Cincinnati.

Kerr is unavailable for Saturday's clash against Cincinnati due to an undisclosed issue. The forward had started the last two matches, so his absence could be felt, with Derrick Etienne starting in his place in attack.

Deandre Kerr
Toronto FC
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