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Deandre Kerr Injury: Set for absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Kerr is out for the time being due to a thigh injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Kerr had been dealing with a groin issue earlier in the season and has now returned to the report with a thigh injury, suggesting either a new problem or a related issue that has shifted. He's a wide attacker who can produce in fantasy when getting regular minutes, and his return to the injury list is another blow for a Toronto side that is desperately short of healthy attacking options. Emilio Aristizabal is a likely option to join the starting XI again at forward.

Deandre Kerr
Toronto FC
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