Deandre Kerr Injury: Set for absence
Kerr is out for the time being due to a thigh injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Kerr had been dealing with a groin issue earlier in the season and has now returned to the report with a thigh injury, suggesting either a new problem or a related issue that has shifted. He's a wide attacker who can produce in fantasy when getting regular minutes, and his return to the injury list is another blow for a Toronto side that is desperately short of healthy attacking options. Emilio Aristizabal is a likely option to join the starting XI again at forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Kerr See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Kerr See More