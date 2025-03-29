Deandre Kerr Injury: Suspected ankle injury

Kerr had one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He was injured and subbed out in the 53rd minute with an apparent ankle injury and is set for scans, reports the Touchline TFC.

Kerr will be set for scans after injuring his ankle against Vancouver on Saturday. This was his first start since Mar 15, collecting just two starts in five appearances for Toronto.