Deandre Kerr News: Deemed fit

Kerr (groin) has been cleared for Saturday's match against San Jose, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Kerr is back in the squad as they prepare to face San Jose, clearing the forward of his recent injury. This is good news for the team as they recover an attacking option, having started in three of his past four appearances on the team sheet. He will look to start immediately, but could be eased into action, still without a goal contribution.