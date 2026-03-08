Deandre Kerr headshot

Deandre Kerr News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Kerr (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's game versus Cincinnati.

Kerr is now an option after missing the first two games of the season, and he should add offensive strength to his team, challenging Emilio Aristizabal and Daniel Salloi for playing time. During the 2025 MLS campaign, Kerr recorded four goals in 20 appearances (eight starts).

Deandre Kerr
Toronto FC
